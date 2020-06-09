Corona tests on bodies not possible: Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister, E Rajender today made it clear that it is not possible to conduct Corona tests on dead bodies. He ruled out the possibility to conduct such tests on the bodies.

Talking to reporters here he refused to conduct the Covid-19 tests on the bodies. It is unscientific and meaningless to ask for corona tests on bodies which was not mentioned in ICMR guidelines, the minister said. His remarks cane at a time when the high court asked to conduct corona tests to the bodies. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also advised for more random tests for positive cases.

The health minister stated that the doctors and medical personnel are doing their best to provide services to protect corona cases. At Gandhi hospital the doctors at the cost of their lives offering the best services to protect lives of the patients, he said.

Rajender ruled out the tests as about 1000 persons in the state and 30000 in the country are being reportedly died.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.