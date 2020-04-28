Corona warrior Danish Nasar Khan makes country proud: UP Dy CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Morya hailed the humanitarian spirit of Danish Nasar Khan, Research Scholar at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow. He said the country is proud of Khan for his dedication and honesty.

Morya said since Danish has taken the responsibility of corona testing, he has not been to his house so that he could work without wasting time. He said such corona warriors have made the country proud and such corona warriors are welcome.

Since February 3 this year, Danish Nasar Khan has been testing suspected samples for covid-19 at the virology laboratory at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) under the headship of microbiologist Dr Amita Jain. All these days, he has been working on war footing along with the laboratory’s technicians, virologists and scientists, attendants and other research scholars. He has not taken a single day’s leave since then.

Danish Nasar Khan’s co-workers include Dr Shantanu Prakash, Om Prakash, Dr Brij Nath Tewari, Dr Anil Kumar Verma, Hricha Mishra, Ajay Pandey, Kamlesh Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Ankit Yadav, Azad Ali, Harish Chandra Diwakar, Radheshyam and Pankaj Jaiswal.

