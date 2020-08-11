Corona Warriors living by Krishna’s message of ‘Karmayoga’: President

New Delhi, Aug 11 : President Ram Nath Kovind has wished the people on Janmashtami, stressing that Lord Krishna’s teachings are evident among India’s Corona warriors amid the raging pandemic.

“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad,” President Kovind said. He added that Lord Shri Krishna inspires all to establish a society that is just, sensitive and compassionate.

“His message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors who act at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19,” remarked the President.

He urged all to pay heed to the universal teachings of Lord Krishna for the betterment of lives and humanity.

Indians celebrate Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.