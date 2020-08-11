Corona Warriors living by Krishna’s message of ‘Karmayoga’: President

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 6:34 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 11 : President Ram Nath Kovind has wished the people on Janmashtami, stressing that Lord Krishna’s teachings are evident among India’s Corona warriors amid the raging pandemic.

“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad,” President Kovind said. He added that Lord Shri Krishna inspires all to establish a society that is just, sensitive and compassionate.

“His message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors who act at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19,” remarked the President.

He urged all to pay heed to the universal teachings of Lord Krishna for the betterment of lives and humanity.

Indians celebrate Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close