Corona:Uzma Naheed appeals to Muslim women to revive this Sunnah

Mumbai: Uzma Naheed, renowned Social Activist and Founder of India International Women’s Alliance (IIWA) in a message to Muslim women said that today the whole world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. Claiming that it is a form of Allah’s punishment, she says that when Allah (Subhanahu wa ta’ala) sees oppression, injustice and waywardness, he shows his wrath by putting the nations into such trials.

Highlighting the role women can play in such situations, Mrs Naheed noted that history bears witness that the ummahaatul momineen (the Mothers of the Believers) and Sahabiyaat (May Allah be pleased with them) (followers of Prophet (Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) who saw or met him during his lifetime) used to take part in ibadaat and azkaaar to please Allah (swt). Sometimes they would outdo male companions of the Prophet (pbuh) in doing this. She further says, today also Muslim women vie with each in doing good deeds.

Mrs Naheed suggested observing fast on Mondays and Thursdays (as it was Sunnah of Prophet (pbuh) to please Allah during this corona crisis, with hope and faith that Allah the almighty with surely answer our prayers.

