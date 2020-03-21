Coronavirus: Actress Sara Ali Khan shares tip to boost immunity

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a tip to boost immunity as it is essential to fight against the coronavirus.

Haldi Doodh

Sharing a story on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Haldi Doodh for better immunity #stayhome #staysafe”.

The story features her stirring a vessel of ‘haldi doodh’.

On the work front, actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the movie, “Coolie No 1”.

It may be mentioned that after the Bollywood industry came to a standstill due to coronavirus, the actors and actresses are sharing posts to spread awareness about the virus.

Sonam Kapoor pens valuable advice

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday penned valuable advice on coronavirus and urged people to eradicate negativity and hate in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram where she asked people to take necessary precaution to be safe and also shared some advice to keep themselves out of reach from the virus. She penned the valuable advice in the post that read, “Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn’t any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty.”

“Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt. Bathe as soon as home n don’t sit anywhere before u do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them. Clean all metal surfaces. Don’t smoke. Hands Wash several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c. Animals don’t spread the virus. Don’t eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. It lived in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs,” she added.

The ‘The Zoya Factor’ actor shared all the important measures to be taken to stay safe including to drink hot water, to gargle with salt, taking bath, to clean metal surfaces and not to eat cold things.

