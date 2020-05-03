Coronavirus cases in India: Doubling rate slows down

New Delhi: Doubling rate of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 11 days. It was 3.4 days before lockdown.

Doubling rate

It may be mentioned that the doubling rate is the time in which the number of cases gets doubled in the country. It plays an important role in deciding the effectiveness of the measures taken to control the virus.

For the past three days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in India is 12.0, for seven days, 11.7 and for 14 days, it is 10.4.

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 40,000 on Sunday 11 days after it crossed 20,000. It jumped from 15,000 to 30,000 in 10 days.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed from 10,000 to 20,000 in 7 days.

Recovery rate

Meanwhile, the recovery rate also improved to 26.59 percent as so far, a total of 10,632 people have been cured.

“The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has steadily increased which shows that more and more of these patients are getting better and going back to their homes. Till now around 10,000 Covid patients have recovered and have joined their normal life. Majority of patients in other hospitals are also on the road to recovery. It reflects the quality of care provided by our frontline health workers in India. It is heartening to see the high morale of our health warriors in these testing times,” Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.