Coronavirus cases in India mount to 29,435

New Delhi: With 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally rose to 29,435 so far, including 934 deaths, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday.

A total of 62 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise, taking the total deaths to 934.

According to the health ministry data, 6,869 patients have recovered so far.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra continues to be the the worst affected state in the country, which has recorded 8590 cases, with 369 casualties, followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1183 cases so far, out of which 235 have recovered and 34 people have died in the state.

Bihar

Bihar has seen a spike in cases with number rising to 345 out of which 57 have recovered and discharged and two people have died in the state.

Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh

The Union Territory of Chandigarh and the state of Chhattisgarh have reported no new cases in the last 48 hours.

Delhi

In Delhi, the number of infected cases has risen to 3108 out of which 877 have recovered and 57 people have died.

Gujarat

Gujarat is another state which has seen continuous rise in cases. The tally has gone up to 3548 out of which 394 have recovered and 162 people have died, according to the health ministry data.

Haryana

Haryana has reported 296 cases so far, out of which 183 have been discharged and 3 people have died.

J&K

The tally in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 546 till Tuesday morning, out of which 164 have been discharged and seven deaths have been reported so far.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s tally has gone up to 512 out of which 193 have recovered and 20 people have died in the state. Kerala has reported 481 cases so far while 358 have been discharged and 7 people have died in the state due to coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh continues to report more infected cases. The tally has risen to 2168 while 302 have been discharged and the death toll stands at 110 in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The number of infected people in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 1937 out of which 1101 have been discharged upon recovery while 24 people have died in the state.

Telangana

Telangana’s tally has crossed 1000 mark. There are 1004 infected cases in the state out of which 321 have been discharged and 26 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of cases has gone up to 1955 out of which 325 have been cured and 31 people have died.

West Bengal

West Bengal has reported 697 cases so far out of which 109 have been discharged and 20 people have died in the state., according to health ministrty data.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.