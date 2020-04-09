Coronavirus cases in India: Over 10 percent jump in one day

New Delhi: With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

Death toll

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state 1,135 positive cases so far and while Tamil Nadu is second with 738 positive cases. Delhi’s tally has risen to 669 cases.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

Over 1.46 million cases have been officially recorded and at least 86,289 have died in 192 countries since the virus emerged in China in December.

More than 60,000 have died in Europe, including 17,669 in Italy, 14,555 in Spain, 10,869 in France and 7,097 in Britain.

Source: With inputs from ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.