Coronavirus cases in India: Over 9 percent jump in 12 hours

New Delhi: With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

Active cases

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state after recording 1,364 positive cases. Tamil Nadu comes second with 834 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far is 720.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

Over 1.5 million cases and more than 96,700 deaths have been recorded since the virus emerged in China in December

The United States with 451,491 is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases.

Europe remains the hardest-hit continent in terms of cases with 811,723, of which 65,811 are deaths. Italy has the highest death toll (18,279) followed by Spain (15,238). France has 12,210 deaths and Britain 7,978.

Source: With inputs from ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.