Coronavirus cases in India rise to 21,393

New Delhi: With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases

The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 5,652 COVID-19 positive cases so far. The state has reported 269 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states.

Delhi and Gujarat are the next two worst-hit states with 2,248 and 2,407 COVID-19 positive cases.

Source: ANI

