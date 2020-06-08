Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 100,000

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia registered 3,045 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 101,914, the health ministry tweeted.

The death toll reached 712 after the reporting of 36 new fatalities. The recoveries increased to 72,817 with the 1,026 newly recovered cases, Xinhua reported.

Active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has 28,385 actives cases, of which 1,564 are in critical condition.

In mid-February, Saudi Arabia offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus. As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

Global Coronavirus case

The global number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 7 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 402,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,006,436, while the death toll increased to 402,699, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 1,940,468 and 110,503, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, following is the list of 15 worst-hit countries in the world

US (1,940,468) Brazil (691,758) Russia (467,073) The UK (287,621) India (257,486) Spain (241,550) Italy (234,998) Peru (196,515) France (191,102) Germany (185,750) Iran (171,789) Turkey (170,132) Chile (134,150) Mexico (117,103) Saudi Arabia (101,914)

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,625 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (36,455), Italy (33,899), France (29,158), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (13,699).

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.