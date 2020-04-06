Coronavirus cases in Telangana: 30 more test positive

Hyderabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to 364 as 30 more people tested positive on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said at a news conference that there are currently 308 active cases in hospital.

Deaths due to coronavirus

The state has so far reported 11 deaths, while 45 people, including 10 Indonesians, have been discharged.

He said the state successfully tackled the crisis when foreign returnees and their family members tested positive.

“Had there been no Nizamuddin Markaz incident, the state would have overcome the problem,” he said referring to the spurt in corona cases after many Tablighi Jamaat meeting returnees and their family members tested positive during the last few days.

KCR said that in the first phase, 25,937 foreign returnees were quarantined. Thirty of them and their 20 family members tested positive. Nobody from this group died while all others will be completing their quarantine in a couple of days.

The Chief Minister said in the second phase, 1,089 people who attended the Delhi event were identified and quarantined. Out of them 172 were found infected, including 11 who have since died. They also infected 93 family members and other contacts. Those found positive are not from one community, he said.

Projection based on trend

Going by the trend, the health authorities expect the number of cases from this group to go up by another 100 over the next 2-3 days.

He revealed that some of the patients at Gandhi Hospital died even before they could be put on ventilators.

KCR said the state had readied 16,000 to 17,000 beds and a team of doctors, nurses and technicians to meet any contingency.

There are eight COVID-19 notified hospitals in the state but all positive cases will be treated in Gandhi Hospital, irrespective of the social and economic status of the patient.

The Chief Minister lauded the service rendered by healthcare professionals in combating the disease. “From sweeper to the director, I salute everyone for their courage and their services,” he said.

Source: IANS

