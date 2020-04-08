Coronavirus containment efforts in India are slower

New Delhi: India Today’s data intelligence unit shows that Italy, South Korea, Spain, USA and UK are far ahead in coronavirus containment efforts despite the virus not catching on as much in India.

The data below shows tests conducted per million people. Rather than ramping up testing, the government asked people took to their balconies to light candles to spread some positivity. Although with the lockdown nearing an end and many migrant labourers eager for the informal and formal economies that pay them for their menial work to limp back to normalcy, the numbers indicate a lack of precaution regarding containment efforts.

Some data to look at before we start gearing up for the mega masti Diya jalao event today. Surprisingly it's not from The quint, The wire or The Indian express.#light #ModijiDontMakeUsFoolAgain pic.twitter.com/rwcBJxA395 — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alam9) April 5, 2020

This past week, PM Modi asked Chief Ministers to start making arrangements to slowly open their states after April 14. Alongside such measures though, testing will also determine how India fares once the lockdown ends.

