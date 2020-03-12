Coronavirus crisis: Latest developments worldwide

A+ A-

Paris: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– More than 127,000 cases –

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 127,070 cases have been recorded in 115 countries and territories, killing 4,687 people, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1200 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.

AFP

AFP

Oakland: Passenger Steven Smith, goes through a health screening after leaving the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Restless passengers on a coronavirus-struck cruise ship awaited their turn to disembark. By Tuesday night, Princess Cruises said about 1,400 of the 3,500 people on board had gotten off, and efforts were underway to move them to quarantine in their home countries or at military bases in California, Texas and Georgia. AP/PTI Photo(AP12-03-2020_000002B)



AFP

The worst affected countries are mainland China with 80,793 cases, with 3,169 deaths and of which more than three quarters have been cured. Italy follows with 12,462 cases and 827 deaths, Iran (10,075 cases, 429 deaths), South Korea (7,869 cases, 66 deaths), and France (2,281 cases, of which 48 deaths).

Spanish authorities later report that the toll has soared to nearly 3,000 cases with 84 deaths, thus overtaking France.

– US closes door to Europeans –

US President Donald Trump announces a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe, not including Britain, in a primetime TV address from the Oval Office.

The ban will come into force at 0400 GMT on Saturday and apply to all people who have stayed in Europe’s border-free Schengen area in the 14 days preceding their planned arrival in the US, except for Americans and permanent residents.

– Stock exchanges fall –

European stock exchanges follow Asia, falling in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid and Milan, and wiping billions more dollars from companies’ valuations.

Representational Photo

– Restrictions, closures –

Italy closes bars, restaurants and all shops considered non-essential.

Rome’s Ciampino airport will close from Friday, and that of Fiumicino, which handles international flights, will see its activity reduced from March 17.

Visitors stand by an entrance of the Colosseum monument in Rome after it was closed along with some of the city’s other landmarks and museums after the Italian government took drastic steps to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 sweeping the globe, on March 8, 2020. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)

A girl walks in Corso Vittorio Alfieri on March 8, 2020 in Asti, a new quarantine zone in Northwestern Italy. – A quarter of the Italian population was locked down on March 8, 2020 as the government takes drastic steps to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, with Latin America recording its first fatality. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

A picture taken on March 8, 2020 shows a desert San Marco square in Venice on March 8, 2020. – A quarter of the Italian population was locked down on March 8, 2020 as the government takes drastic steps to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, with Latin America recording its first fatality. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

Ireland closes schools, universities and cultural institutions from Friday until March 29.

Sri Lanka will also close its schools, bringing forward the holidays by three weeks.

Kazakhstan closes schools, cinemas and universities and cancels all public events.

A joint Russian-European mission to Mars is postponed to 2022 due to technical difficulties and the coronavirus.

– First star quarantined –

Tom Hanks becomes the first Hollywood star to be infected, and is placed in quarantine in an Australian hospital after testing positive, as does his wife Rita Wilson.

All members of the Spanish government will be tested, after equality minister Irene Montero is infected.

– Sport and leisure disrupted –

Basketball comes to a halt around the world, with the suspension of US, European and international competitions.

The Spanish football league is suspended for at least two weeks, and the Real Madrid football and basketball teams are placed in quarantine.

The final races of the men’s alpine skiing World Cup at Kranjska Gora at the weekend are scrapped.

New York postpones its traditional St Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17.

– Working from home –

The US social media network Twitter orders all its employees around the world to work from home.