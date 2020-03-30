Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six

Ahmedabad: The coronavirus death toll rose to six in Gujarat as one more patient succumbed to it in Bhavnagar, a health official said on Monday.

A 45-year-old woman, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Bhavnagar late Sunday night, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The woman had also suffered a stroke about two weeks back, she said.

So far, three deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.

Source: PTI

