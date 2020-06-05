Coronavirus death toll in Telangana crosses 100

Hyderabad: The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana crossed 100 with six more persons succumbing to the deadly virus, officials said on Thursday.

Six deaths during the last 24 hours ending Thursday 5 p.m. pushed the death toll to 105.

Ninth state to record more than 100 deaths

With this, Telangana became the ninth state in India to record more than 100 deaths due to Covid-19.

The state has been witnessing a surge in both fatalities and new positive cases for nearly three weeks.

Thursday saw another spike in number of cases with as many as 127 people testing positive for the deadly virus. This pushed the state’s tally to 3,147.

Telangana became 12th state to cross 3,000 cases on Wednesday. The tally includes 448 migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. However, all the cases reported during last 24 hours were local.

There was no let up in new cases in Greater Hyderabad as it accounted for 110 of the fresh infections. Seven cases were reported from Adilabad and six from Ranga Reddy.

1455 patients are undergoing treatment

Officials said the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals stands at 1455. So far 1,587 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad reported four more Covid-19 cases among its healthcare staff.

A consultant from the cardiology department and lab technicians were among those tested positive on Thursday.

Four doctors, three sanitation workers test positive

Four doctors and three sanitation workers from the cardiology department had tested positive on Wednesday.

The number of post-graduate medicos tested positive at the Osmania Medical College (OMC) also rose to 16 as four more students found infected.

Source: IANS

