Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctor shares breathing technique

London: Amid coronavirus outbreak, a doctor at Queen’s Hospital, the United Kingdom shared a breathing technique.

In the video which went viral on social media, the doctor can be seen sharing the technique. He said that persons with or without infection can follow it.

Steps

The technique can be divided into three steps. In the first, a person has to inhale and hold the breath for five seconds before exhaling. This has to be repeated five times and during the sixth exhale, the person has to cough by covering the mouth and nose.

Activities done in the first step have to be repeated in the second step.

In the third step, the person has to lay flat on the front and take slightly deeper breaths for the next 10 minutes.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

More than 82,700 people have died around the world in 192 countries since the virus emerged in China in December.

The pandemic has killed at least 17,127 in Italy and 14,555 in Spain. There are 12,911 deaths in the United States, 10,328 in France and 6,159 in Britain.

Over 1.4 million cases have been officially recorded around the world.

