Coronavirus entered KCR’s Pragati Bhawan

Hyderabad: Spike in coronavirus positive cases in GHMC limits now entered in the Pragati Bhawan, official residence of the State Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao.

Covid-19 cases in the state have been on the rise since the relaxations in the lockdown last month. Officials said increased movement of people following the relaxation in the lockdown norms led to the surge.

According to reports, one employee, who is working in Pragati Bhawan test positive for the coronavirus, after which mild tension prevails in KCR’s official residence.

All Ministers and officials are instructed to be at home for few days.

According to the sources, an employee of Metro Rail Bhawan, who is working in Roa’s official residence, shows symptoms of the virus. Later, he gets tested for the coronavirus and found positive.

It is believed that his son has a travel history of Maharashtra and he may get the virus through his son.

As a precautionary measure, the state chief minister has directed to avoid any meeting with ministers and officials.

30 samples of employees of Pragati Bhawan has been sent to Chest Hospital for the test.

As quoted by The Guardian, “While the severity of the disease increases from the age of 40 years, those above the age of 60 years and those with underlying medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and cancers are at the highest risk.”

As the CM’s age crosses 60, more precautionary measures are taking to contain the spread. This is the first case in the state where the virus entered in the residence of Chief Minister.

The surge in coronavirus positive cases continued in Telangana with authorities reporting 154 new Covid-19 cases and 14 fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 3650 and fatalities to 137.

