Coronavirus found in semen of infected persons

New Delhi: Coronavirus scare has forced people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and take other precautionary measures.

People across the world are following guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), medical experts and governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Risk associated with sexual contacts

Now, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine claimed that coronavirus transmission risk is associated with all sexual contacts.

Chinese researchers found coronavirus in the semen of persons who were infected with COVID-19.

As per the report, the virus was found in six out of 38 COVID-19 patients in Shangqiu Municipal Hospital, China.

Global coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus has surged to over 6.8 million.



The overall number of cases stood at 6,855,858, while the death toll increased to 398,321.

With 1,919,430 confirmed cases and 109,791 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world.

COVID-19 cases: Top 10 worst hit countries

Here is the list of top 10 worst-hit countries in terms of number of coronavirus cases

US (1,919,430) Brazil (645,771) Russia (458,102) The UK (286,294) India (246,628) Spain (241,310) Italy (234,801) Peru (191,758) France (190,759) Germany (185,450).



In terms of fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,548 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.



The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (35,026), Italy (33,846), France (29,145), Spain (27,135) and Mexico (13,170).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.