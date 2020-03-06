Coronavirus: Friday prayers for well being of those affected

A+ A-

Lucknow: Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali has appealed to Imams to pray for well being of those affected with coronavirus during the Friday prayers and also called on people to adhere to doctors advice to prevent the deadly disease.

“Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, has appealed to Imams Hajrat that they should make aware people regarding coronavirus and also pray for the end of the disease during Friday prayers and for the well being of the affected persons,” a statement from the Islamic Centre of India said.

“Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali has also advised people to adhere to precautions advised by doctors regarding the disease,” the statement said.