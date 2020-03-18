Coronavirus in India: MEC students create live tracker

New Delhi: The students of Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering, Hyderabad, under the guidance of its faculty, have developed a live District-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases in India. The tracker can be found at https://covindia.netlify.com.

Team of students

The website has been developed by the students of MEC: Raghav NS, Ananta Srikar, Rishab Ramanathan, Rohith Gilla, Anchit Sharma and V. Meghana Reddy under the guidance of Mahindra Ecole Centrale faculty Dr. Achal Agrawal, Dr. Bharghava Rajaram and Mr. Raj Narayanan.

The data for the tracker is obtained from credible and reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Technology, and reputed news outlets. A dedicated team of students has been assigned to pull out data from relevant sources and update the map on the tracker after thorough cross-checking and verification.

This is probably the only district-wise tracker in existence. It will prove helpful for people travelling in the country in avoiding virus-prone zones and would also help the authorities to mobilize resources more efficiently.

This application can also be installed as a web-app on any smart phone.

About Mahindra Ecole Centrale:

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of engineering is an international technology school, that marks the foray of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group into the higher education sector. Mahindra Educational Institutions, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group’s IT venture, Tech Mahindra, collaborated with Ecole Centrale Paris in 2014 to establish MEC collocated with the Tech Mahindra Technology Park in Hyderabad. Ecole Centrale Paris (recently renamed as Centrale Supélec) is one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutions in France with a heritage that goes back to nearly 200 years.