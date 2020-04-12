Coronavirus: Lessons learnt during past few days

Lessons learnt During past few days of Coronavirus
- China won the World War 3 without firing a missile.
- Europeans are not educated as they appear.
- Rich people are in fact are less immune than the poor.
- No Priest, Pandit, Utadh or Astrologer could save any patient.
- Health professional’s worth more than a football legend.
- Oil is worthless in the society without consumption
- Animals most likely feel the same in the zoo, as we do while being quarantined.
- The planet regenerates quickly without Human interference.
- Majority of the people can easily work from home.
- Everyone can survive without the junk food.
- Living a Hygienic life is not difficult at all.
- Men can cook too.
- Media is full of nonsense.
- Actors are just entertainers, they’re not Heroes.
- Life is so fragile, Handle with care.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.