Coronavirus: Lessons learnt during past few days

Lessons learnt During past few days of Coronavirus

China won the World War 3 without firing a missile. Europeans are not educated as they appear. Rich people are in fact are less immune than the poor. No Priest, Pandit, Utadh or Astrologer could save any patient. Health professional’s worth more than a football legend. Oil is worthless in the society without consumption Animals most likely feel the same in the zoo, as we do while being quarantined. The planet regenerates quickly without Human interference. Majority of the people can easily work from home. Everyone can survive without the junk food. Living a Hygienic life is not difficult at all. Men can cook too. Media is full of nonsense. Actors are just entertainers, they’re not Heroes. Life is so fragile, Handle with care.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.