Coronavirus likely to claim 2 lakh lives in US by Sept 5

Washington: The coronavirus pandemic is expected to claim 2,00,000 lives in the US by September 5, according to a new projection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

COVID-19 deaths

“Four thousand, two hundred to 10,600 new COVID-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending September 5 and that 180,000 to 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date,” Sputnik quoted the CDC’s projection.

The CDC, however, also projected that several US states and territories would be able to make progress in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus by then.

Prediction

“State- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week may increase over the next four weeks in Colorado and may decrease in Arizona, the Northern Mariana Islands, Vermont, and Wyoming,” the CDC said.

As of Friday, the United States had reported 5,228,817 novel coronavirus cases and 166,317 virus-related deaths, the CDC said.

Source: ANI