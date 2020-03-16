Coronavirus makes 10,000 bartenders temporarily jobless



Hyderabad: Telangana government has taken strict measures to stop the spread of coronavirusdisease (COVID-19).

The 15-day ban from March 15 to March 31 will make at least 10,000 bartenders jobless temporarily if not permanently.

Telangana is the highest liquor consuming state in India. The 15-day banned will bring down the liquor sales by 25 to 30 percent.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Telanganawho also holds the post of Secretary of the Commercial Taxes and Excise and Prohibition, has ordered to close down the bars in the state. The ban is in force from Sunday 15 March.

There are more than 1000 bars in Telangana out of which 60 percent are located in Hyderabad.

Apart from bars and liquor shops other clubs where social gatherings and meetings used to take place by executives, businessmen and high-level officials have been ordered to close down.

There are about 20 clubs in the city. Among those, the most prominent are Secunderabadclub, Nizam Club, Lady Hyderi Club and Jubilee Club etc.

The 15-day ban will cause the exchequer a loss of about Rs. 600 crore.

Business circles believe that the ban would open a window for the spurious liquor to enter in the market. This would pose a new challenge to the Excise and Police departments. The government has asked both the departments to keep a strict vigil on illegal trading of liquor