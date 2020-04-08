Coronavirus: Micron Foundation donates Rs 7.5 Cr

Hyderabad: Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a global leader in memory and storage solutions, on Wednesday announced a 7.5crore rupees (nearly $1 million) donation from its Micron Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist the nation in battling the spread of COVID-19.India is one of five countries prioritized to receive grants from Micron Foundation’s global relief fund. Micron has activated a global network of community partners to ensure its resources are applied quickly and effectively in India.

“Micron is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our team members, front-line health care workers and the communities in which we operate,” said Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director of Micron India.“Given the scale and enormity of the task, we are immediately accelerating our efforts to provide funding, resources and support to those most affected by this health crisis.”

Micron Foundation grants will provide accredited social health activists(ASHAs) and Anganwadi workers, who form the first line of defense against COVID-19, with personal protective equipment and thermal scanners to improve community tracking and reporting and to keep the virus from spreading.

In addition, Micron’s funding will ensure hospitals across the greater Hyderabad area receive masks, sanitizers, HAZMAT suits, ventilators and other critical infrastructure. Micron will also leverage its community partnerships to ensure that local communities with the greatest needs, like daily-wage and migrant workers, have access to healthy food, groceries and necessary household items.

“We greatly appreciate how Micron has stepped forward to support India’s citizens in the face of this pandemic,” said Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao. “While COVID-19 affects all of us, Micron’s financial assistance will reach and help those on the front lines, as well as those families who are most vulnerable in our community.”

Working with state and federal agencies in India, Micron aims to address both the short and long-term challenges fueled by the pandemic.

Micron has also encouraged its employees to give to COVID-19 causes, matching their gift donations on a two-to-one basis to increase their impact. In addition, Micron is supporting its own employees by making a one-time assistance payment to eligible members of its India workforce.

