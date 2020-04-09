Coronavirus: Number of positive cases in Bihar goes up to 43

Patna: With four more fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, the total number of infected persons in the State has gone up to 43. All the fresh cases are women and from the district of Siwan.

Chief secretary of the state health ministry Sanjay Kumar said, “all the women belong to the same family. They range from 12 to 29 years of age.”

He said all the women came in contact with a person who had a travel history to Oman, who was a coronavirus positive.

Maximum number of positive cases in the state has been reported from the Siwan district. A large number of migrants from the district go to Gulf countries every year from Siwan.

So far 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic with maximum number of cases from Siwan (14), Patna (4), Monghyr (7), Nalanda (2), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Begusarai (3) and Lakhisarai, Saran, Nawada and Bhagalpur have one case each.

One person has already died due to coronavirus in the state.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.