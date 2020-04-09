Coronavirus patient dies in Ahmedabad; Guj toll reaches 17

Ahmedabad: A 48-year-old man died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll due to the disease in Gujarat to 17, an official said on Thursday.

The man was also suffering from co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure, principal secretary, (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

He died in the morning at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.

So far, 26 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery.

Source: PTI

