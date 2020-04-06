Coronavirus: Pune man booked for hateful social media message

Pune: A 54-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district was booked for allegedly posting a message on a social media group against a minority community amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Monday.

Sushilkumar Khairalia, in his post, asked people not to buy vegetables from vendors of this community nor allow them into society premises, a Nigdi police station official said.

“The post was hateful and detrimental to communal harmony, hence we registered a case against him for promoting enmity among groups,” he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.