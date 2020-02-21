Coronavirus scare reaches mosque in Singapore

A+ A-

Singapore: Amid deadly outbreak of Coronavirus, congregants coming to mosque for prayers are encouraged to take their own mats and to avoid shaking hands, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said.

Mr Masagos was speaking to reporters before the Friday prayer session at the newly rebuilt Angullia Mosque in Serangoon Road, which opened its doors on Friday after nearly two years of renovations. He reminded congregants on the importance of proper hygiene practices.

“In these circumstances, we will not be shaking hands. But if you do, wash your hands, and then make sure you don’t touch your face. This is just a precaution for many of us who always forget that,” he said.

Since Wednesday, the Grace Assembly of God church has stopped all services and activities for two weeks after it was reported that two of its employees had contracted the coronavirus. Another five cases were linked to the church on Thursday, making it seven cases there in total.

It is the third church affected by the outbreak. A 71-year-old Singaporean visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church before he was sent to the hospital for the virus, while a couple from Wuhan and three Singaporeans have been linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar..

Authorities are advising people to stay at home if they have a fever or have symptoms like a cough or runny nose.



