Coronavirus: Shah’s absence from frontline leaves people wondering

New Delhi: Amit Shah, Union Minister for Home Affairs who is the second most powerful person in the ruling government is missing from the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Amit Shah hails government’s measures

On his twitter account, he is just hailing the government’s measures to fight against the virus.

According to Telegraph report, an official disclosed that Amit Shah has been working from his Krishna Menon Marg residence in Delhi.

Another official said that the Union Minister has not come to office since Wednesday.

People wondering

On the other hand, people are wondering over the role of Shah in the fight against the virus. Many netizens raised questions on social media.

On Saturday, the minister tweeted a photograph. In the photo, he can be seen in the meeting with junior ministers and officials.

Coronavirus cases

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 979, including 48 foreigners. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25.

Globally, over 30,000 people have died due to coronavirus.

More than 640,770 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories. The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 10,023, Spain (5,690), mainland China (3,295), Iran (2,517) and France (2,314).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.