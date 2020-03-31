Country singer Kalie Shorr tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Joining the growing list of celebrities that have contracted coronavirus, country music star Kalie Shorr on Monday announced that she has been tested positive for the virus.

The singer took to Twitter to share the information about her diagnosis.

“Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I’m feeling significantly better, but it’s proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It’s endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously,” she tweeted.

“The first few days were absolutely miserable. I’ve never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell,” another tweet from the 25-year-old singer said.

The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell. — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 30, 2020

The ‘Lullaby’ singer joined other celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.