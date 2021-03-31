Couple dead after consuming poison in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly: A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of of Arti Kashyap (22) and Rafaqat Ansari (25) were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

Locals said both Arti and Ansari had married six months ago. No FIR has been registered in the matter till now as no one has given a complaint in this regard yet, police said while adding that a probe is on in the matter.

“We are trying to ascertain the motive of the suicide and probing the case from all possible angles,” a senior police official said.

ADG, Bareilly Zone, Avinash Chandra has also directed the SSP to probe the matter seriously and take necessary action.