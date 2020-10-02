Court decision on Babri demolition may give edge to BJP

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Oct 2 : The decision of a Special CBI Court to acquit the key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders named in the Babri Masjid demolition case may give an edge to it on the political front. The verdict, much to the liking of the BJP, could boost the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, and bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

It is believed the issue is going to pick heat in the coming time, going by the way the BJP has reacted following the verdict, and with some Muslim leaders also making it clear that they would appeal against the court decision.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh have already cornered the Congress over the issue.

If political analysts say the court verdict on Babri is likely to become an issue in the coming elections. According to them, the star campaigners of the BJP will not leave any stone unturned to latch on to this issue, and it would be then difficult for the opposition parties to corner the Sangh Parivar and the BJP on this decision. However, the Muslim voices against the verdict could also create worries for the party.

Analysts believe that the issue could lead to polarisation as well, and the opposition finds itself challenged following two crucial verdicts — Ram Mandir construction and Babri Masjid demolition, favouring the BJP.

Senior political analyst P.N. Dwivedi says even as the decision on the Ram temple and mosque demolition has come from the court, the BJP would try its best to gain political mileage.

He said the way the BJP has targeted the opposition parties, especially the Congress following the court verdict, makes it clear that the resonance would be heard in the by-elections of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, along with the Bihar Assembly elections.

Dwivedi said: “Within 11 months two important decisions revolving around the country’s politics have come from the court. The opposition has always dominated the BJP over them. This decision will definitely give the BJP a political edge.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.