Court directs police to file fresh charge sheet against BJP corporator

Hyderabad: The second additional metropolitan magistrate at Nampally allowed petition filed by Jadala Ravindra (AIMIM) resulting in rejecting final report filed by police which resulted in closure of FIR against the BJP Jambagh corporator Rakesh Jaiswal.

Though the police initially conducted detailed investigation touching upon each and every aspect of the complaint filed by AIMIM contested candidate J Ravindra and registered a case under IPC section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence). Later, on April 30 this year the Abids police have filed a chargesheet against the BJP corporator after the magistrate sought a “status report” to be filed by April 23 before the court.

After finding out certain flaws, the court had returned back the charge sheet and directed the police to correct the same, but to the surprise the police closed the case by filing a final report under the clause “mistaken fact”.

The final report was challenged by the AIMIM candidate and upon hearing the arguments of the counsel Khaja Aijazuddin, the court had set aside the final report filed by the police Abids and directed the police to re-submit the charge sheet.

Acting on the complaint filed by the AIMIM candidate, the Abids police have registered a case against the BJP Jambagh corporator Rakesh Jaiswal for allegedly submitting a false affidavit with the returning officer during the GHMC polls and allegedly suppressed the fact of having three children which is against the GHMC election norms.