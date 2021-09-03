Court grants 4 day police to activist Teen Maar Mallanna

Hyderabad: The sixth Additional Metropolitan sessions court at Secunderabad on Friday granted 4 day police custody to activist cum Youtuber Chintapandu Naveen aka Teen Maar Mallanna in connection with a alleged extortion case.

The Chilkalguda police have filed a petition seeking week long police custody but the sixth additional sessions judge had granted four day police custody.

Sannidhanam lakshmikant Sharma a resident of Madhuranagar, Chilkalguda is an astrologer had lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police alleging that Since few months unknown persons are creating problem to him by sending fake devotees and later spreading false news about him in electronic media and other social media networks.

The Chilkalguda police have registered a case under IPC section 387 (committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death) and 504 (provocation) and on August 27 night he was arrested.