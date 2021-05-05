COVID-10: Kuwait to reopen cinemas on Eid for vaccinated people

Kuwait: After being closed for 15 months, Kuwait based cinema Cinescape announced on Tuesday that it will open its doors again for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays next week, but only for those who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, local media reported.

According to the Gulf News, the cinema management said that only those who have been vaccinated against the virus will be allowed to enter the premises. However, it added that either two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or just one dose would suffice as criteria for people to enter the place.

No vaccine, no travel

Earlier on Monday, the cabinet of ministers issued a decision stating that from May 22, all Kuwaitis, their first-degree relatives and domestic workers will be banned from traveling outside Kuwait until they are vaccinated.

Only those who have received both doses and two weeks have elapsed since the second dose and those who have had one dose and five weeks have been allowed to travel are one exception. Who ever tests positive however will also be allowed to travel for two weeks post getting infected.

Children who are unable to get vaccinated because of their age are exempt from the decision.