COVID: 1,329 test positive, J&K tally surges to 56,654

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 8:23 pm IST
Srinagar, Sep 15 : Another 1,329 people tested positive in J&K on Tuesday as the total number of people infected with COVID-19 jumped to 56,654 in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 1,329 people tested positive, 741 in Jammu division and 588 in Kashmir division.

Total number of COVID cases is now 56,654 in J&K out of which 37,062 have completely recovered.

On Tuesday, 19 patients succumbed to the virus – 14 from Jammu division and 5 from Kashmir division.

914 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K so far and the number of active cases is 18,678 out of which 10,408 are from Jammu division and 8,270 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

