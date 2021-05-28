COVID-19: 1.4 lakh people in TS to be vaccinated in next 3 days

Hyderabad: More than 1.4 lakh people in the districts of Telangana will be administered the COVID-19 vaccination over the next three days as part of the ongoing special vaccination drive taken up by the state government, which began today, said state chief secretary Somesh Kumar. The top official added that 32 centres have been set up in the city across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as part of the programme.

Kumar, who was out to inspect the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, said that th 32 vaccination centres in the GHMC area will run for seven days, where 30,000 people are expected to get vaccinated each day. The special vaccination drive in Telangana for high risk groups, is being conducted as per the directions of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The drive was initiated after a high-level meeting was held few days ago and it was decided to take up vaccination for all the LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops owners, liquor shops staff, and non-vegetarian market staff.

On Friday, chief secretary Somesh Kumar also visited Red Rose Function palace and inspected the vaccination centre where the high risk and high exposure people were administered the first dose of the vaccine. He stated that the vaccination centres will start working from 8 a.m. daily. At the centre, street vendors and workers working in pesticide shops and other kirana shops, identified by the officials, will be given coupons for vaccination. No walk-in is allowed for the same.

Kumar expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made by the GHMC officials for the people who come for vaccination. He also interacted with the people, who thanked the government for providing an opportunity for getting themselves vaccinated, said a press release from the state government. Latter, the chief secretary also visited the Somajiguda Press Club where journalists are also being vaccinated.