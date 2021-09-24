COVID-19: 10-day curfew announced in parts of Srinagar

Srinagar: Following the rising number of daily new coronavirus cases, authorities on Friday imposed 10-day long curfew in parts of J&K’s Srinagar district to check the surge.

An order issued by District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz said that strict curfew shall come into force from Friday itself in areas falling under Zadibal and Lal Bazar municipal wards.

All educational institutions, shopping malls, and other businesses shall remain closed during the 10-day long curfew and only essential services would be allowed.

Stand-alone milk, vegetable, and grocery shops have been exempted from curfew restrictions in these areas.