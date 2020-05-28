COVID-19: 128 fresh cases in AP, tally rises to 3,245

Amaravati: With 128 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,245 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 59, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday

The lone death was reported in Kurnool district.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 9,858 people were tested and 68 including those from other states have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,125 including 167 people from other states.

The number of active patients is now at 1061- 824 from AP, 126 and 111 from other states and foreign returnees respectively.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 293, it said.

Source: PTI

