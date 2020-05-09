COVID-19: 13 more test positive, J&K total 836

Jammu: Thirteen more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the patients tally to 836 in the union territory.

A statement by Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 13 cases, one was reported from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division.

So far, nine corona patients have died in J&K, while 368 have recovered.

The number of active cases now is 459, including 13 from Jammu division and 446 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

