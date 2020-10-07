COVID-19: 2,154 new cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

By MansoorPublished: 7th October 2020 12:57 pm IST
Telangana continues to see surge in Covid cases

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 2,154 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2.04 lakh while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,189.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 303, followed by Rangareddy 205 and Medchal Malkajgiri 187, a government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 6.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.77 lakh, while 26,551 are under treatment. As many as 54,277 samples were tested on October 6.

Cumulatively, 33.46 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 89,910.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level.

READ:  Local TRS groups clash in Goshamahal; Mahmood Ali present in the meeting

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.45 percent, while it was 84.9 percent in the country.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 7th October 2020 12:57 pm IST
Back to top button