COVID-19: 301 new cases, 7 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Monday reported 301 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,98,400 and death toll to 38,237, the health department said.

The day also saw 359 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,53,067.

Bengaluru Urban logged 162 new cases, as the city saw 116 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 7,067.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.32 per cent.

Of the deaths reported on Monday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 2, and one each from Kodagu and Tumakuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru recorded the second highest of 40 new cases, Mysuru 16, Hassan 12 and Dharwad 11.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,57,660 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,937 and Tumakuru 1,21,161.

Bengaluru Urban was also on top in respect of discharges with 12,36,132, followed by Mysuru 1,77,245 and Tumakuru 1,19,869.

Cumulatively a total of 5,39,15,645 samples have been tested, of which 88,387 were tested today alone.