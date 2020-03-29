COVID-19: 350 beds in King Koti Hospitals for patients: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal & IT Minister KT Rama Rao today said some 350 beds are ready at the King Koti Hospitals to treat coronavirus cases in the State. In addition to this, another four hospitals will be made available for treatment of corona cases, the minister said.

In twitter, the minister said since the cases are increasing and suspected cases too rising, the State government has focused on better services. As the Gandhi Hospital was offering services only to corona cases, the government has made available King Koti hospitals for the same. He made this statement when the positive cases for corona are increasing in the State. “The total number of corona positive cases were creased to 67 on Saturday.

A File Photo of District Hospital, King Koti Hyderabad

This is quite disturbing situation and the government was making all efforts to contain its spread among people. It has extended the lockdown till April 15 from March 31”, he added.

KTR also said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that strict measures will be taken against the violators of lockdown. The night curfew and lockdown was for public safety and nobody should come out in the nights, he said.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.