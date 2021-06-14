COVID-19: 36 doctors died in second wave in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) data revealed that 36 doctors lost their lives while imparting their duties in the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the second wave of pandemic while in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the doctors’ death toll stood at 35.

According to the IMA report, the highest number of doctors’ death (111) due to COVID-19 is recorded in the state of Bihar whereas Delhi recorded the second most number of doctors’ death with 109 fatalities.

Prof. Dr.J.A. Jayalal, national president of the Indian Medical Association said during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 719 doctors have lost their lives in the country while 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Medical Association have said due to the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, there is pressure on the doctors in handling the huge number of cases in which they are in constant touch with the COVID-19 patients. As a result the doctors are also contracting the dangerous virus.

The IMA has appealed to the Prime Minister that the miscreants who are spreading false information regarding the medical science and vaccinations process must be dealt with law.

The association has requested the Prime Minister to convey the message to the public that vaccination is the effective way to stop the spread of coronavirus.