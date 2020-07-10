COVID-19: 387 test positive in highest 1-day surge in JK

Srinagar: Three hundred eight seven tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday in the highest single-day surge so far in the Union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 387 tested positive, the highest one-day number so far in J&K, out of which 97 are from Jammu division and 290 from Kashmir division.

Five patients succumbed Friday while 5,786 have so far completely recovered.

159 people have been killed by the dreaded virus so far while the total number of infected people has jumped up 9,888 in J&K.

The number of active cases is now 3,943 out of which 625 are in Jammu division and 3,318 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS