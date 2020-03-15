COVID-19: 45 YO in Delhi recovers from infection

New Delhi: First COVID-19 patient in New Delhi is reported to have fully recovered from the viral infection.

The 45-year-old man from Mayur Bihar was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 2 and was discharged on Saturday after full recovery from the disease.

According to reports published in TOI, the man had recently returned from Italy last month on February 22.

He held a birthday party for his son at Hyatt hotel before he was diagnosed with the viral infection.

Sources from the Public Health Department of Delhi said they have managed to trace 105 people from in and around Delhi with whom the patient had interacted during the birthday party.

“Total 19 samples were sent for testing based on risk-stratification and none of the contacts required hospital isolation,” said an official.



She added the successful recovery of this Covid-19 patient Delhi should give some hope to people feeling stressed over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“People need to understand that the virus causes mild illness in 80% patients. Only the elderly and those with underlying illnesses like diabetes and heart disease are at high risk of developing serious complications,” the official said.