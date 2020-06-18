COVID-19: 7 more die in Nashik district; 117 new cases found

Nashik: Maharashtra’s Nashik district registered seven more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the toll to 142, while the case count rose to 2,274 after 117 persons tested positive, officials said.

Among the deceased, six were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and one from other part of the district, said an official statement issued by the local administration.

Though some of them died earlier, their swab reports, which showed them positive for coronavirus, were received on Wednesday, it said.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 142.

In addition, as many as 117 more people tested coronavirus positive, taking the the number of confirmed patients in the district to 2,274, the statement added.

In all, 1,085 persons are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.

Source: PTI

