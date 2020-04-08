COVID-19: 9 new cases in Kerala, total under treatment 259

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were 9 new coronavirus cases taking the states total number presently under treatment to 259.

In all, those presently affected and cured cases stands at 345. Two deaths had been reported previously, but those patients had other serious underlying ailments.

“Today’s positive cases includes two who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi,(taking the total who attended the meet to 15, who has turned positive). There are 1,39,725 under observation at homes and 749 at various hospitals in the state,” said Vijayan.

Source: IANS

