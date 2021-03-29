COVID-19: Admissions to Telangana’s hospitals up by 150%



Hyderabad: Admissions to the hospitals treating Covid patients in Telangana have gone up by over 150 per cent during the last month, according to official figures.

With the surge in daily count of Covid cases, the number of patients undergoing treatment in government-run and private hospitals has gone up to 2,768 from 1,092 on February 28.

According to data available with the health department, 62 government hospitals had 820 patients on March 27 as against 358 a month ago. Out of 8,417 beds , 7,597 were vacant. A month ago 8,219 out of 8,577 beds were vacant.

The number of Covid patients undergoing treatment in 218 hospitals was 1,948 on March 27 against 734 on the same day last month.

Out of total 7,790 beds available in private facilities, 5,842 were vacant. Last month, 6,899 beds out of 7,633 in 216 private hospitals were vacant.

The number of Covid cases has gone up from 163 on February 27 to 535 on March 27. The number of active cases increased to 4,495 from 163 a month ago.

Meanwhile, the state reported 403 new cases during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. on Sunday (March 28). The drop in daily count was on account of fewer tests conducted over the week-ended.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 3,06,742. Two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,690.

Health authorities conducted 33,930 tests against 55,000-60,000 on weekdays.

A total of 313 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,469.

The number of active cases mounted to 4,583 including 1,815 who are in home isolation. The recovery rate dropped 97.95 per cent but still better than the national average of 94.3 per cent.